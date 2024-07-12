Plan Your Cairo Adventure: Lovin Travel’s Guide To Egypt’s Vibrant Capital

Cairo, the bustling capital of Egypt, is a must-visit destination rich in history, culture, and adventure. Let this guide be your prompt to pack your bags and head to this incredible city immediately! From its ancient wonders to its loud streets, friendly locals, and mouth-watering cuisine… it’s definitely the place you want to be in.

You’ve got plenty of options…

The average flight time for a direct flight is 4 hours. Emirates, EgyptAir, and Flydubai offer regular direct flights to Cairo from Dubai. You can find direct deals averaging around AED 1,200 (outside of peak travel times).

Take NOTE! Here are fun things to do in Cairo:

History, culture, and memorable experiences await…

Exploring the Pyramids of Giza: No trip to Cairo is complete without visiting the iconic Pyramids of Giza. Stand in awe of these ancient wonders and take a camel ride for the full experience. P.S: Take an Egyptian with you to avoid getting scammed!

Visiting the Egyptian Museum: Home to the world’s largest collection of Pharaonic antiquities, the Egyptian Museum is a treasure trove of history. Don’t miss the famed Tutankhamun exhibit.

Wandering through Khan El Khalili: This historic bazaar is a sensory overload of sights, sounds, and smells. Shop for souvenirs, jewelry, spices, and more while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere… you can’t go wrong with that.

Cruising the Nile: Take a relaxing cruise down the Nile River. Opt for a traditional felucca or a luxurious dinner cruise to enjoy the city’s skyline from the water & your Instagram followers will be definitely be jelly.

Exploring Coptic Cairo: Visit the Hanging Church, one of the oldest in Egypt, and the Ben Ezra Synagogue. This area is rich in religious history and architecture.

Discovering Islamic Cairo: Wander through the narrow streets of Islamic Cairo to explore stunning mosques and madrasas. Don’t miss the Citadel and the Mosque of Muhammad Ali.

Savoring Egyptian Cuisine: Coming from an Egyptian, you’ve got to try out traditional dishes like koshari, falafel, and mahshi. Cairo’s street food scene is bustling, and local restos are known to be so delicious.

& if you’re looking for something cultural (cause why not)

We’ve got you! For those looking to dive deep into Cairo’s cultural offerings, consider booking a cultural experience package. Al Azhar Park offers workshops in Arabic calligraphy, traditional crafts, and music. And if you want another option, Khan Al Khalili is a bustling bazaar in Cairo that’s an absolute must-visit. It’s the perfect blend of history, culture, and shopping vibes. Wander through its maze-like streets lined with ancient mosques, vibrant souvenirs, and aromatic cafes, and you will not regret it, trust us.

Where can you stay in Cairo? (From Budget to Blowout)

Budget: Cairo has numerous budget-friendly options. Use platforms like Booking.com and Airbnb to find affordable stays, from cozy guesthouses in the city center to charming hostels near historical sites. Top Tip: Look for accommodations in the Downtown area for easy access to major attractions.

Blowout: For a luxurious stay, consider the iconic Marriott Mena House, located right next to the Pyramids… GORG! This historic hotel offers stunning views, opulent rooms, and a world-class spa. It’s the perfect spot for a lavish escape while exploring Cairo’s wonders.

Do I need a visa to visit Cairo?

Most visitors to Egypt need a visa, which allows a stay of up to 30 days (extendable). You can obtain a visa on arrival at Cairo International Airport or apply online in advance.

Visa-exempt countries include:

Bahrain

Hong Kong

Kuwait

Lebanon

Macau

Oman

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Here are more deets about Cairo…

How many languages are used in Cairo? Arabic is the official language, but English is widely understood and spoken, especially in tourist areas.

What is Cairo famous for? Cairo is famous for its ancient landmarks, vibrant bazaars, rich cultural heritage, and its unique blend of historical and modern attractions.

When is the best time to visit Cairo? The best time to visit Cairo is from October to April, when the weather is cooler and more pleasant for sightseeing.

How many airports are there in Cairo? Cairo has one major airport, Cairo International Airport, which is the primary gateway for international flights.

Pack your bags & be there – YALLA!

