8 Big And FREE Dubai Fitness Challenge Events To Mark Down

Dubai Fitness Challenge is currently ongoing and the fifth annual event will run across Dubai until November 27. That means a ton of fitness sessions galore. From beaches, community areas and parks to the Expo site and even Dubai streets, all major venues are cranking up the fitness quotient to get residents moving this ’30X30′ month.

Kick-start your fitness journey with any of the fun and FREE activities taking place city-wide… and here are 8 events to get you started!

8. Cycle along Sheikh Zayed Road with Dubai Ride presented by DP World

Gear up to pedal past some of the world’s most iconic buildings as you join Dubai Ride presented by DP World in its 2nd year. Choose between the 4km family ride for a tour of Downtown Dubai or the 14km general ride along Sheikh Zayed Road. Participants of all age groups are welcome to join in the fun.

The scenic 4km family route starts and ends at the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, taking you past The Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa.

The iconic 14km Sheikh Zayed Road route starts at 5 am with Lower Financial Road, Dubai World Trade Centre, Al Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena and Business Bay as optional start and finish gates to make your ride more convenient and enjoyable.

When? Friday, November 5

Where? Sheikh Zayed Road

Time? 5am

Price? FREE

Register here.

7. Cycling at Expo 2020 – FREE

CYCLE around Expo 2020 for absolutely free. Go on a guided tour of the 191 countries and other pavilions in just one hour. Prior bookings are mandatory, so book in your slot here.

Other than that, the Fitness and Wellbeing Hub is hosting a number of complementary workout sessions that consist of everything from dance and aerobics to yoga and sports. So make sure to head on down to the hub to get your 30X30 on.

Where? Expo 2020 Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub

Price? FREE

More deets, here.

6. The La Mer Open Water Swim

The La Mer Open Water Swim is all set to crank DFC up a notch with this fam-friendly event that’s open to swimmers of all ages and abilities.

The swimming courses consists of 200m, 400m, 800m, 1600m (1 mile) and 3200m circuits, you can also take part in a fun team relay.

Where? La Mer

When? Sunday, November 14

Price? AED125 – 175

Sign up here.

5. The Night Run at Run The Track

Opt for the 10km course, 5km course or the 3km run at the floodlit run at the Dubai Autodrome. Best part? Every participant who crosses the finish line will receive a medal and a certificate.

Where? Dubai Autodrome

Price? AED105-147

When? Tuesday, November 9

More info here.

4. DFC Fitness Hub – FREE fitness sessions

Running until Nov 27, there are 14 DFC Fitness Hubs are located at multiple hoods across the city:

Zabeel Ladies Club Hatta Uform at D3 One Central Dubai Media City DIFC Dubai Police Officers’ Club DMCC Dubai Healthcare City Dubai Studio City, La Mer Champs Sports & Fitness Club Dubai Digital Park Dubai Sports City

Enjoy free sessions of bodyweight training, cycling, HIIT, Zumba, yoga, boxing, pilates and more at each of these locations.

3. Wadi Bih Run: Hatta

Try out something a little different and conquer one of the UAE’s most rugged terrains on foot!

Take up a challenge and choose from four challenging routes – 70km, 35km, 20km or 10km… if you’ve been looking for something different… something adventurous, something memorable – then this is the challenge for you!

The race starts at Hatta Wadi Hub, leading participants to a high point in the mountains, and making for some spectacular early morning views. After the race, you can enjoy a delicious lunch with fellow runners.

Where? Hatta Wadi Hub

Price? AED 290-1450

When? Friday, November 19

More deets here.

2. Three DFC Fitness Villages – FREE all week long

1. The Mai Dubai Fitness Village in Mushrif Park

This village will feature six zones: from pools to a multifunctional gym with trainers, to a Kids Zone complete with an obstacle course.

Open daily, from Saturday to Wednesday between 4pm and 10pm, and Thursday to Friday, from 4pm to 11pm.

2. The DP World Fitness Village at Kite Beach

Find 15 sports zones for activities such as HIIT training, yoga, cycling and water sports at the DP World Fitness Village.

The village also features W-Fit, the ladies-only zone, plus the Fun Spot kids zone with family-friendly games and activities. The Etisalat Main stage area will feature live classes and sessions from the region’s top fitness ambassadors and instructors. Meanwhile, you can box, jump pedal your way to fitness.

3. Fitness Village at Expo 2020

This hub consists of a Global Fitness Stage, football pitch, cricket nets, a gym, multisports area and more.

More deets here.

1. Dubai Run Presented by Mai Dubai

Run past iconic buildings in the heart of the city with the choice of a 10km and 5km route to get your Friday morning pumping. Roundup the gang, set your pace and run along a traffic-free Sheikh Zayed Road with family and friends on November 26.

When? Friday, November 26

Where? Sheikh Zayed Road

Cost? FREE

Check out the full list of activities happening around town right, here.

