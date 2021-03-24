Latest
The Internet Is Loving This Deliveroo Driver Who Is Keeping His Bike COVID-19 Safe
A Deliveroo delivery driver in Barsha was spotted riding a bike with a blue surgical mask covering the backlight and the picture taken by Reddit member, Justice9222, is trending in Dubai like nobody’s business.
And the internet just LIVES for moments like these. Cute incidents that just make your day with its innocent humour.
Maybe the reason this incident resonated so much with the internet is because it reminds the world to NOT take life so seriously and find humour in the small things…
“Love random moments like this”
One user commented saying that, we take delivery drivers for granted and that they’re just “everyday people like you and me and who have a sense of humour”
ALSO READ: A Delivery Driver In Dubai Saved A Little Birdie’s Life
Speaking of delivery drivers, just recently a Talabat driver stopped his bike at a bus stop when he found a pigeon unable to fly away and put it out of harm’s way.
NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES!