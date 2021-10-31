A Dubai Customer Service Agent Admits What It's Like To Work On The Other Side Of Calls

It’s a known fact that customer service agents do not have it easy: dealing with customer and client complaints on a regular basis and having to negotiate a solution with both parties as well as deal with internal targets can get extremely pressurizing.

On top of that, as more services transition into the digital realm, the need for 24/7 call centres simultaneously grows – to ensure users and vendors top-class customer service.

Call centre agents already have to put up with badgering responsibilities, thus when employers aren’t able to provide an easy-going and pleasant work environment… it gets tough for agents to push through.

A former employee at a company specialising in grocery deliveries discussed their working conditions as a ‘Quality Assurance Officer’ and the review has stirred up a conversation within Dubai Facebook and WhatsApp groups.

“As per the QA department policies, you are not allowed to have a life outside of work…”

Where do I start? As per the QA department policies, you are not allowed to have a life outside of work. If you are not someone who is okay to work at odd hours in the night, you are of absolutely no value no matter how hard you work. What you do, where you want to go with your career, what you are capable of is none of the management’s concern. Asking for a weekend off = asking for a share in the company’s profits. The work is monotonous, strenuous, and of no added value to your resume or skill set. You forget professionalism after being a part of this environment. The former employer talks about favouritism within the workplace and goes on to add that, The QA’s are the most looked down upon employees in the company. To be the cherry on top of all this, the QA’s are the most looked down upon employees in the company. Being the only department that has a 24-hour workflow, the respect is much lesser than what a blue-collar worker would be offered.

“You have to “plan” your sick leaves…”

The review narrates how the company cuts their pay for taking sick leaves without prior notice.

If you fall sick without informing them, they do not pay you for it. I.e – Wherever they find a loophole to cut your pay, they do it mercilessly. So it is safe to say, the role; not worth the pay. They offer you only 70% pay for your annual leaves, and you are not allowed to take more than a month off even if you have said number of days, which you always will because you are working on public holidays as well. They give you an option of comp offs if you work on such days, which then they tell you that you can only use if there is no “business requirement” and yes there is always a business requirement.

The former employee added a word of advice to the management, stating that:

Please treat your employees with more respect. Try and find out the reasons behind their issues, and try to show more empathy and understanding. Please appreciate your employees and give them room to learn and grow. The full review, here.

