Dubai Peeps Are Rooting For Lindsay Lohan & Huda Kattan To Star In The Real Housewives Of Dubai 

In case you’ve been living under a rock, you already know that the popular American reality series franchise, Real Housewives is coming to Dubai!

Andy Cohen, the host and executive producer of Bravo’s late-night talk show and of course The Real Housewives reunion episodes, made the big announcement on the TODAY show on Monday morning!

The binge-fest of a reality show will air on Bravo in 2022, and the rumoured cast for the Dubai instalment is already out and has social media abuzz.

Cosmopolitan Magazine leaked the possible cast for the 11th season consisting of socialites: Sara Al Madani, Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan Hall, Chanel Ayan and Nina Ali!

Moreover, the word on the street is that the filming is yet to begin, however, crew members have arrived in Dubai and filming will begin very soon.

Not only that but rumour has it that Caroline Stanbury is set to get hitched in December 2021, and the glam wedding will be filmed for the upcoming show

However, Dubai peeps want a say in the casting and are rooting for Hollywood’s fave Lindsay Lohan & beauty mogul Huda Kattan to star in the latest Dubai edition of the Real Housewives

“Me calling bravo to make sure Lindsay Lohan appears on real housewives of Dubai”

The pressing question of the hour is: WILL Lindsey Lohan be on The Real Housewives of Dubai?!

We want answers Bravo TV…

The hashtag going around for the upcoming season is #RHODubai.

Sean Garrette, an esthetician, skincare influencer and the first ambassador for Fenty Skin tweeted that Huda would be PERFECT for the show

Another user retorted saying that Huda ain’t for the drama, she’s all about the good vibes.

Fans of the franchise are HYPED although… the same can’t be said about non-fans!

