Dubai Police Can ONLY Fine Drivers 'In Person' For Not Wearing A Mask

By this point, Dubai motorists are well aware of the hefty AED3,000 fine for those caught by the police without a mask in their vehicles. Of course, this exempts those driving alone and those travelling with immediate family members.

However, officials have now clarified that drivers in Dubai cannot be fined for not wearing a mask in absentia. So this basically means that authorities need to fine you IN PERSON, if not you will be able to appeal against the penalty.

Tickets to offenders can only be issued once the police have verified that the passengers inside the vehicle are not members of the same family.

Those fined in absentia can appeal against their penalty at the General Department of Traffic