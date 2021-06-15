Emirates Group Announces A Loss – To The Tune Of AED22 Billion

The pandemic took its toll on the entire world, but it’s safe to say the airline industry was one of the industries that took the biggest hit.

In a statement released today, the Dubai group announced an annual loss of AED22.1 billion, the first non-profitable year in over three decades. The loss is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a significant drop in demand for travel worldwide.

In the same year, there were redundancies across the group and the workforce was reduced by 31% to 75,145 employees.

The group reported revenue of AED 35.6 billion and ends the year with a ‘solid’ cash balance.