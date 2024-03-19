Meet Ahmed Ali Who Is Giving Away 2000 Meals Daily During Ramadan

Ramadan is the month of where giving does not end. Ahmed Ali the founder of DrawASmile, a humanitarian initiative that targets those in need has joined The Lovin Dubai Show.

Ahmed has told The Lovin Dubai Show that he targets to give out 2000 meals a day to those in need this Ramadan. But, while many would think this is another humanitarian Ramadan initiative, Ahmed revealed to The Lovin Dubai Show that he has been volunteering since he was fifteen.

Passionate about how one small act can make a huge difference, he shared how giving back as little as one dirham per day can make a big impact.

Ahmed’s humanitarian aid does not end there, as he contributed to Palestine through his journey passing meals and medical aid through the Rafah border.