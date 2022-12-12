FACT CHECK: The Comet-Like Flares Seen In The Dubai Sky On Sunday Night Were Skydivers & Not Meteors

Dubai skies have been nothing short of a mystery for residents over the last couple of weeks.

With the Geminid meteor shower (a celestial phenomenon) expected to dazzle the UAE skies on December 14 and 15, residents recently have been baffled over the random asteroid-like sightings.

Dubai Astronomy Group set the record straight and exclusively told Lovin Dubai that the flares seen on the night of Sunday, December 11, “were definitely not a meteor shower”.

The spokesperson clarified that “this is also skydivers and the flares they are using.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Dubai Astronomy Group revealed that meteors are “like small shooting stars that usually pass by very quickly”

The spokesperson further pointed out that “meteors never change direction, as we saw in the video.”

Adding that, “Meteors usually burn up 30, 40, and 80 km above earth’s surface, and by the time they are this close, it usually completely dims down because of the thicker layers of the atmosphere.”

Myth busted✅ not asteroids but skydivers with flares

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: The First Arab Mission To The Surface Of The Moon Has Liftoff!

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.