UAE Clarifies On Changing The Weekends To Saturday And Sunday 

The UAE has squashed yet another viral WhatsApp rumour about a ‘weekend switch’.

All reports of the weekend changing from Friday and Saturday to Saturday and Sunday in the UAE have been officially denied. Authorities are urging residents to rely on official government news agencies for accurate information and refrain from spreading or forwarding malicious rumours on the internet.

Back in September 2006, the UAE had switched its weekend days from Thursday-Friday to Friday-Saturday to increase the number of business hours that companies shared with international and Western counterparts. The move was widely welcomed at the time, however, the UAE currently has no plans to switch up the weekends again.

BEWARE: Spreading rumours on social media platforms in the UAE can result in an AED1 MILLION fine!