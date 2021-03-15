UAE Sheikh Gives A Drowning & Disabled Turtle A New Lease Of Life

It’s truly heartbreaking what animals have to endure as a result of human activities. But luckily there are a few good ones that venture out to correct the mistakes of those who just do NOT seem to care.

Recently, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi took to his Twitter to share the story of Farah, a 20-year-old sea turtle that got trapped by a fishing wire and ended up losing her leg while struggling to break free.

The drowning (yes! ‘drowning’) turtle was luckily found and rescued by the Sharjah royal who was on a free-diving trip in Sir Bu Nuair! (BTW, turtles can hold their breath for several hours, but eventually, drown if they are trapped underwater).

7-metres down, the turtle was found in a dire condition where her neck and flipper were attached to the seabed, trapping her below the surface. By cutting away the restrains, Fahim not only rescued the injured turtle but provided her with immediate medical attention to aid in her recovery.

She was taken to the Sharjah Aquarium to undergo rehabilitation and was later transferred to the Turtle Rehabilitation Sanctuary at the Burj Al Arab