د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

The Shocking Truth Of What Happens To Captured Stray Cats In Dubai Via Private Pest Control Parties 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

*WARNING: This article may contain some distressing images* TIME FOR A REALITY CHECK. The topic of stray animals being mistreated in Dubai is taking over dinner table conversations more and more by the day AFTER Dubai-based property developers announced that an AED500 fine on residents who are caught feeding stray animals. Property developers defended their...

This content is for Lovin Extra members only.
Can't Access What You Want?

Become A

Member


Subscribe
Comments
Share this

MorePosts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?