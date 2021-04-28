Latest
6 Snaps Of The Stunning Pink Moon The Lit The Sky Last Night
Who saw it?!
NASA revealed supermoon season is upon us and UAE folks can catch two of them this year.
The first pink moon of the season was visible last night and the second will be visible on May 27. And if you’re kicking yourself for missing last night’s sky show, well you can scroll these snaps or look UP tonight! ‘Cus the stunning pink moon will linger for three consecutive days.
The moon lit the city last night and photographers were out in force
Before darkness came, the full moon rising at dusk was clear as day
Rising Pink moon from Dubai pic.twitter.com/RPZZtAjlQq
— Priya srivastava (@PriyaSunshine22) April 27, 2021
Snapped from the Gulf of Oman – how beautiful
@KweilynWDSU Sharing from UAE 🇦🇪 traveling via ship to Dubai and caught this . #PINKMOON #ARABIANSEA Gulf of Oman 🇴🇲UAE 🇦🇪 🚢 pic.twitter.com/ac8YehTlLj
— Earl Gray Jr (@Ejr_sports24) April 27, 2021
Shot by @tgfromdubai,“Passing through two moons in the desert with the Range Rover Sport during this Ramadan evening.”
This city is so photogenic
“But it ain’t pink”? Read WHY it’s called a pink moon here
