6 Snaps Of The Stunning Pink Moon The Lit The Sky Last Night

Who saw it?!

NASA revealed supermoon season is upon us and UAE folks can catch two of them this year. 

The first pink moon of the season was visible last night and the second will be visible on May 27. And if you’re kicking yourself for missing last night’s sky show, well you can scroll these snaps or look UP tonight! ‘Cus the stunning pink moon will linger for three consecutive days. 

The moon lit the city last night and photographers were out in force

Before darkness came, the full moon rising at dusk was clear as day

Snapped from the Gulf of Oman – how beautiful

Shot by @tgfromdubai,“Passing through two moons in the desert with the Range Rover Sport during this Ramadan evening.”

This city is so photogenic

 

“But it ain’t pink”? Read WHY it’s called a pink moon here

