The 5 Cameras To Snap All Your Favourite Moments

Capturing a moment and making it freeze in time is something magical. It’s poetic even. There are many different ways to freeze a moment in time and many different cameras too. Capture your favourite moments with one of these 5 cameras

5. For the daredevil in you, this Hero7 Sports GoPro is all you need to capture the adrenaline rush The best way to capture an adventurous is with this tiny gizmo that’s 51% off right now!

4. Sometimes polaroids are the best kinds so freeze your memories with this Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Film Camera Your moments in a physical image for just AED189

3. Don’t miss your baby’s first words with this Arlo Motorola Baby Monitor You’ll also know your child is in safe hands from any room with this amazing camera. Get yours now!

2. If you’re planning to start vlogging, you’ll need this Sony HX90 Compact Camera Be the next king or queen of vlogging now! Click here to get it for 23% off.

1. For the Ansel Adams fans, try this Canon EOS 4000D out for size Your next photograph starts here! It’s also currently 27% off.