Will Smith Solidifies His Bestie Status To The Crown Prince With An Adorable Surprise

Will Smith Solidifies His Bestie Status With The Crown Prince With An Adorable Surprise Will Smith did the most adorable thing and gifted our Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council some Aladdin-themed balloons to congratulate the royal on the birth of his twins. On May 21, Faz3 introduced his twins to the world with an iconic image now up on his Instagram account holding both Prince Rashid and Princess Sheikha ever so lovingly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

The first-time father has received countless congratulations from the locals, expats, and his celebrity friends Will Smith is and has been one of his OG friends from the get-go. Does anyone remember when the Hollywood actor gifted the Crown Prince with a fabulous (and expensive) electric motorbike for all his cycling endeavours. Friendship goals. SO CUTE!

The actor, who is no stranger to visiting Dubai, sent the Crown Prince a set of Aladdin-themed balloons Our hearts! The Crown Prince made sure to post the thoughtful present to his Instagram stories, thanking Smith for his incredible congratulatory message.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is another one of the many celebs who greeted Faz3 on the birth of his twins In a new Instagram post, the actor reshared HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s post introducing his children with a sweet message saying: “Congratulations Sheikh Hamdan on your new born twins. Wish them all the love health happiness and respect @faz3″

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

READ MORE: Dubai Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Citywide – Effective Immediately Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced revised COVID-19 precautionary measures for events and restos throughout Dubai. All updated measures are to come into effect from today, Monday, May 17. However, wearing a face mask and observing social distancing in public will still be mandatory. List of revised regulations include: 1. Restos being able to seat 10 persons per table 2. Coffee shops to now allow 6 per table 3. Indoor events to allow 1,500 attendees 4. Outdoor events to allow 2,500 attendees 5. Entertainment venues can have increased capacity of 70% 6. Occupancy ceiling of hotels raised to 100% 7. Attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30, with compliance to COVID-19 regulations 8. Restaurants are allowed to resume brunches with strict observance of updated precautionary measures outlined by authorities To read more updates here.