Dubai Celebrated New Year's Eve True To Its Style But With Safety Measures In Place

Thousands gathered in various places across the UAE to welcome the New Year in true UAE style - this time, of course, with social distance measures in place.

Downtown Dubai's world-famous fireworks and laser light display at Burj Khalifa saw an audience of people clad in face masks

Families and friends gathered in Downtown Dubai - as well as in other parts of Dubai and the wider UAE - to say goodbye to what has been a pretty turbulent year (to put it mildly).

Families gather near Burj Khalifa at well-organised venues, as we’re almost 2 hours away from 2021. #MyDubaiNewYear pic.twitter.com/x4ZIWOTw3z — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 31, 2020

Tribute was also paid to front-line workers for all the challenging work they have done for the community through the better part of the year.

من #دبي للعالم ... كل عام وأنتم بخير

From #Dubai to the world, Happy New Year! #MyDubaiNewYear pic.twitter.com/ou2zeCr4Gc — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 31, 2020

It was extremely heartwarming to see the sky light up and citizens and residents across UAE cheer and be hopeful for the coming year as they bid farewell to 2020!