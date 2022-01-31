د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Just Called Dibs On Launching The World's First Hydrogen-Powered Flying Boat

Breaking record after record is just one of Dubai’s many signature trademarks. Keeping up with the trend, the Dubai media office just dropped deets on ‘The Jet’.

Now Dubai is scaling the waters not through, not under, but OVER the waves. Say hello to the hydrogen-powered flying boat! The first of its kind, the Jet will sail without any noise, waves, or emissions and will have the ability to fly 80 cm above waters. It will have the capacity to seat around 6-8 passengers.

Dubai is expected to witness the GLOBAL premiere of the flying boat which will use cutting-edge technology to travel at a speed of 40 knots which is around 74 km/hr!

The Jet is a clean-energy hydrofoil and will be manufactured in Dubai by Swiss company The Jet ZeroEmission (@_thejetzeroemission).

