Emirati Singer Shows Support For Egypt As The Country Progresses To AFCON Semi-Finals

Famous Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi took to Instagram to congratulate Egypt, as it progressed to the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

From the picture he posted, it is obvious that Hussain Al Jassmi is clearly overjoyed. He can be seen waving the Egyptian flag with the words “Mabrook Al Misr” written in white below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hussain Al Jassmi حسين الجسمي (@7sainaljassmi)

Captain of the Egypt national team, and also Premier League player for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah, splendidly spurred his country into the semifinals.

Last night, fans around the globe were flabbergasted as Mo Salah sent the game to extra-time and scored the winning goal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah)

If Egypt wins in the finals, then it will be their first AFCON title since 2010. THRILLING, isn’t it?

via GIPHY