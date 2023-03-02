The Top 10 Ladies Nights In Dubai For 2023!

“Who run the world? Girls!” – Beyoncé

World domination is hard but not impossible. It takes a community of women for one woman to succeed and there’s no better time to embrace this than on a Ladies’ Night!

Here are some great spots to embrace your sisterhood and cheers to femme power!

via GIPHY

10. A slice of Italy at Venus Ristorante’s Venus Ladies’ Day

Indulge in Italian foodie favourites, including a range of Antipasti, Schiacciata, Venus’ iconic pizza or some maki rolls. Dessert is also not to be missed with classic Italian gelato and Fruttini’s you can’t help but post a picture of! Sip on a special selection of Spritz, including classic Aperol, Veneziano, a blend of Aperol and white wine, or the Venus favourite Aperol Limon, a fusion of Aperol, Limoncello and Prosecco. Cool off with Frozen Margaritas, choosing from Classic, Passion Fruit and Strawberry. All of these are just AED 50 each.

When? Every Tuesday

Time? 10 am to 7 pm

Price? AED 150 for Ladies fully redeemable on food and drinks | AED 350 for Gentlemen with 50% (AED 175) redeemable on food and drinks

Special drink offers and a DJ starts from 2 pm

9. Complimentary bevvies at The List Bar, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel

Gather your girl gang for the best ladies’ night deal! The List Bar at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel is hosting a fabulous ladies’ night that promises an unforgettable time where you can relax and unwind with your besties. Ladies can each enjoy two complimentary house beverages. Offering a cozy setting, The List Bar is perfect venue to hang out and chat with friends over an exclusive range of refreshing beverages and tasty bites from around the world.

Date: Every Monday and Tuesday

Offer: Two complimentary house beverages per lady

8. The Underground Pub for an English night out

Where else would you rather be on a Tuesday night than with your closest girlfriends? Settle in at The Underground Pub, a cozy England-style pub grub for an exciting ladies’ night that promises an unforgettable night. Ladies can enjoy unlimited beverages and one snack for three hours.

Where? Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

When? Every Tuesday

Time? 8 pm to 1 am

Price? AED 100 for unlimited beverages and one snack for three hours for ladies

7. Mondays are for the ladies at Café Society with 50% off the whole menu

Ladies can enjoy a 50% discount on the entire menu. Surrounded by chic interiors, spend quality time with your besties and enjoy a good chat while tucking into the various culinary creations on the menu that just can’t be missed.

Some of the must-try dishes on the menu include the Eggs Benedict, Caprese Salad, Napolitano Pizza, Lemon Chicken Breast, Wagyu Rib-Eye, Mediterranean Seafood Paella, Portobello Truffle Risotto, Caged Warm Apple Pie, Art Deco Tiramisu and the signature Chocolate Dulce de Leche.

When? Every Monday

Where? Café Society, Dubai Marina

Time? 9am to 11 pm

Offer: 50% discount on the entire menu

For reservations or more information, please call +971 4 318 377, email info@cafesociety.ae, visit www.cafesociety.ae, or follow @cafesocietydxb

6. Pizza & Prosecco Nights at Ella’s Eatery

Ella’s Eatery is offering the ladies free-flowing Prosecco and all-you-can-eat freshly baked pizza for only AED 179. So, gather your girlfriends this Tuesday and tuck into Ella’s Eatery’s mouth-watering pizza and Prosecco menu, whilst enjoying the cozy atmosphere and great music playing in the background.

Where? Ella’s Eatery, Palm Jumeirah

When? Every Tuesday

Time? 12 pm to 11 pm

Price? AED 179

Booking is essential. Call 045579085 to make a reservation, while additional special offers can be found on Instagram @ellaseatery.

5. Ladies ’ night takes a whole new turn at Indochine’s Pour Les Femmes Nights

Set to the backdrop of the restaurant’s stylish tropical décor, ladies get special treatment with free-flowing wine and smooth beats by DJ Crown Prince. Enjoy complimentary house red, white or rosé grape as you sway to funky tunes for the perfect ladies’ night out. Gather up the girls and get ready to revel in an exceptional wine offering in the heart of DIFC.

Price? Complimentary house white, rosé and red wine for the ladies

When? Every Wednesday evening

Time? 8 pm until 12 am

4. Experience Rosé All Day every Wednesday at Cove Beach Dubai

The magnificent beach club is hosting a Rosé All Day for all the beautiful ladies out there. Running every Wednesday, the brilliant weekly party welcomes all the gorgeous girls to explore a plethora of deals.

Standard Package (Per person): For AED 149, indulge in unlimited Pink Gin, Rose Wine, Sangria and one special cocktail on a weekly basis. A great place to go to if you want comfortable bean bags on the beach for free (available on a first-come, first-served basis with no reserved spot).

When? Wednesday

Time? 12 pm to 5 pm

3. Glamour Ladies’ Night at Barfly by Buddha Bar

Enjoy special signature cocktails made just for the ladies every Thursday. Gents also enjoy AED199 for three house drinks and 30% off the a la carte menu.

Where? Barfly by Buddha Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

When? Every Thursday

Time? 7 pm onwards

Offer? AED 149 for 3 drinks and 30% off on a la carte menu

Booking? +971 4 230 0000

2. It’s Fiesta de Salsa at Trader Vic’s

Feast and fiesta at Trader Vic’s on the Palm as they set the stage for an unforgettable night. Bring your partner or a friend along, and groove along to island tunes by the talented live band, while indulging in the best Polynesian and Latin-American bites and beverages.

When? Every Wednesday

Time? 7pm till 11:30pm

Deal/Offer: Ladies enjoy 2 beverages and 1 starter for AED99 | gents enjoy 2 starters and 3 beverages for AED 149

Booking: +971 4 230 0073

1. A Ladies’ Night special at AMMOS Greek Restaurant

AMMOS invites ladies to a culinary spectacular, featuring a variety of mezze, a choice of main course and four beverages. Along with the indulgent menu, ladies’ can also groove to entertainment performed by a Greek DJ. Dishes celebrate the best of the Greek Isles with highlights including chicken souvlaki with hand-cut fries, tzatziki and fresh pita; seafood cherry and chili tomato linguine tossed with prawns, mussels, scallops, and calamari; and the restaurant’s favourite orzo seafood with orzo pasta and Ammos tomato sauce.

Where? AMMOS, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR

When? every Thursday

Time? 7 pm to 11:30 pm

Price? AED 225 per person