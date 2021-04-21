Gloves Off: A St. George's Dragon Fight Is Happening At McGettigan's This Friday!

د . إAEDSRر . س

Kick it with the English this weekend as the Irish show their neighbours how to properly celebrate St. George’s Day.

This weekend, McGetttigan’s is going BIG to celebrate the English holiday, a day when, according to legend, St. George slew a dragon and saved a princess. (We love a love story!).

So, at McGett’s this Friday, they’re reacting just that. Team Dragon VS Team Knight – Who’s side are you on?! Expect food and drinks in full flow as the two teams go head-to-head. (There’s also a comp to win a table, right here. Follow, tag 2 mates and share to your stories to enter!)

Big prizes for best dressed, dragon fights, themed food, a long lunch and more – don’t miss St George’s Day at McGettigan’s – Book it in now!

Tell all your mates: This Friday, McGettigan’s JLT is hosting a big lunch bash and replaying the legendary fight between the dragon and St. George

McGettigan’s always pulls a big celebration out of the bag and this Friday will be no different

Take notes: There WILL be prizes for best dressed!

Red for Team Knight and Green for Team Dragon. Dragon onesies and ‘knightwear’ options are MOST welcome!

Like always at the JLT Irish bar, you’re getting top-notch gastro food and themed drinks for brilliant value, and a three-hour package will cost just AED249 per person. There’ll also be props and masks, just in case you forget your costume!

The deals:

The three-hour package for AED249 (Level up to the five-hour package for AED150 extra on the day)

Add two hours and enjoy the five-hour package for AED399

Get tagging on the post below to WIN a table this Friday!

To enter: Follow, tag 2 mates and share to your stories.

The important bits

When? Friday, April 23 from 12pm to 5pm

Where? McGettigan’s JLT

How much? AED249 per person for 3 hours | AED 399 per person for 5 hours

Terms and Conditions: All guests on the same table and group bookings must purchase the same package

McGettigan’s venues are strictly adhering to all local health authorities’ guidelines and are fully committed to ensuring safety procedures are followed diligently

Bookings: For bookings and reservations, call 04 356 0470, email contact@mcgettigans.com or book online at mcgettigans.com/shop

Steeped in Irish family history, the very first McGettigan’s Pub was opened in Ireland in the 1960s on ‘Queen Street in Dublin by company founder, Jim McGettigan. Now, a collection of award-winning pubs, with venues across the globe, McGettigan’s pride themselves on their commitment to sport, music, and entertainment. With 10 venues across the Middle East, they are ready to welcome customers with their authentic Irish hospitality. From a Ladies Night, to a Pub Quiz, to a Brunch, there is something for everyone at McGettigan’s.

