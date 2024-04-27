Spaces To Reach Out If You Need Mental Health Support In Dubai
Dealing with tough times is not easy, but you do not have to go through it alone.
Here is a list of places that are offering mental health support in Dubai
Please do not hesitate to reach out. An 8-minute conversation before any decision can make a huge difference.
This list has been compiled with help from the Men’s Mind Guide– a free guide for men in the UAE going through mental health issues. Find it here. Direct your thanks to @auntiereem for taking the initiative to compile this information!
Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!
Counselling (ONLINE)
- Amal Counsel: An organization offering affordable online therapy in the UAE
Hotline **+971509645214 (WhatsApp or Call)**
- Lebrato Counseling: Affordable & Accessible Mental Health Care
- BetterHelp: Largest online professional therapy network in the world
- Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital
- Lighthouse Arabia
Counselling (In Person)
View this post on Instagram
Coaching
- Recovery Coach – Ahmed “Alton” Tacubanza +971 58 594 3611
Apps
Grief Counseling
Lighthouse – Raymee Grief Center (Free Support Group)
Coaching
Recovery Coach – Ahmed “Alton” Tacubanza +971 58 594 3611
12-Step Programs for Addictions
- Alcoholics Anonymous
- AlAnon (Family and Friends of Alcoholics)
- Narcotics Anonymous
- Sexaholics Anonymous
- Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous
- Codependents Anonymous
Self Care Behaviors:
- Get a haircut, a shave, manicure, pedicure
- Yoga, meditation classes
- Cooking classes
- Get a carwash
- Dance classes
- Go for a run with 777
- Try out a Class
- Train with WorkDXB
- Join a community: Brotherhood UAE
- Join a fitness community: UrbanTribe Dubai
- Join the Endorphins Method Community for Personal Transformation
READ NEXT: PSA: Coming In Contact With Stagnated Water Can Cause Illness
Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.