Miral Announces Harry Potter Land Amid AED 13 BILLION Worth Of New Projects In Abu Dhabi

Wizards and muggles, WHAT a time to be alive!

Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, made a huge announcement in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery: A Harry Potter-themed land is coming to Abu Dhabi! But that’s not all. Reflecting on its evolution to provide an unparalleled guest experience, there is AED13 billion worth of Miral projects currently under construction in Abu Dhabi.

Thought Abu Dhabi was already exceptional? With the help of Miral, it’s only getting bigger and better

Miral now boasts three integrated groups under its extensive portfolio

Miral Destinations is the trusted one-stop destination partner with an umbrella that currently encompasses Saadiyat Island and Yas Island to deliver countless memorable moments and joy to guests across its leisure, entertainment, and tourism attractions and landmarks throughout Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Miral Experiences takes care of all the management of the world-class and award-winning immersive experiences and attractions under the Miral Group umbrella.

Yas Asset Management operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations and concepts including Yas Bay, dining experiences, retail and leisure brands.

The new visual identity reflects Miral’s evolution, creating unforgettable memories and sparking joy for both residents and international guests. To complement this new chapter, the new Miral logo is inspired by the theme of connecting and enriching, representing three pillars: people, community, and environment.

Already creating HUGE buzz: Miral just announced that a Harry Potter themed land, a first in the Middle East, will be coming to Yas Island within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

Three major projects are on the horizon!

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi are just some of the key projects under construction by Miral right now.

Keep your eyes peeled for more Miral developments in the near future

