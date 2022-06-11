PODCAST: There’s An App Made For The Kiddos And Families To Find Playmates In Dubai

د . إAEDSRر . س

In this week’s episode of DUBAI WORKS, we spoke to Shamim Kassibawyi, the Founder and CEO of Play Date App, an app that allows parents and children connect with others of similar interests and age groups.

Extensive research has been put into place prior to the launch of the app, with aims to bridge the social gap that currently exists.

Listen to it here.

Play:Date is an app for families and children who want to find playmates of similar interests and age groups

So it’s basically like your Instagram and Facebook, except its family-focused, and can even go to specificities necessary or required by the playmate looking for another playmate.

 

Watch this week’s podcast below:

