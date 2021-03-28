Latest
STOP EVERYTHING! The Viral Sandwich That Broke The Internet Lands In Dubai
The chicken sandwich that broke the internet, the one that saw queues outside Popeyes stores all over the US, so many queues in fact that the American fast-food restaurant SOLD OUT of stocks in a WEEK… is here! The sandwich has arrived in Dubai and it’s available at your closest Popeyes.
Background: You may remember the chicken sandwich crisis in the States. Popeyes got into a Twitter battle with another fast-food chain which resulted in people going on a literal statewide mission to get their hands on the famous new Popeyes chicken sandwich. Well, hunt no more peeps!
The New Chicken Sandwich has landed in Dubai and It. Looks. So. Goooddd
What’s so special about this sandwich
Just look at it! If you appreciate fried chicken, pay attention to this:
The new Chicken Sandwich has got this B-E-A-U-TIFULLY coated crispy chicken; take a look and tell me you don’t want to try it. The chicken breast fillet is coated in a secret blend of Louisiana seasonings, then hand-battered and breaded in a buttermilk coating. DELISH. It’s served with crisp barrel cured pickles and mayonnaise, all on a toasted buttery brioche bun.
PLUS, it’s only going to set you back AED22, or AED28 for a combo. That’s money in your pocket peeps!
Order it now on 600-500-501