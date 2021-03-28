STOP EVERYTHING! The Viral Sandwich That Broke The Internet Lands In Dubai

Just take my money!

The chicken sandwich that broke the internet, the one that saw queues outside Popeyes stores all over the US, so many queues in fact that the American fast-food restaurant SOLD OUT of stocks in a WEEK… is here! The sandwich has arrived in Dubai and it’s available at your closest Popeyes.

FINALLY!

Background: You may remember the chicken sandwich crisis in the States. Popeyes got into a Twitter battle with another fast-food chain which resulted in people going on a literal statewide mission to get their hands on the famous new Popeyes chicken sandwich. Well, hunt no more peeps!

The New Chicken Sandwich has landed in Dubai and It. Looks. So. Goooddd