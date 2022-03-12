Latest

The Founders Of Storm Cycling Explain The Great Reason Why They've Removed The Numbering System In Their Studio

Cycling in the UAE, both indoor and outdoor, is one of the most-favored modes of movement by many residents – the Crown Prince of Dubai himself is always spotted cycling around Al Qudra or his private sports area in Dubai.

It’s no wonder the communities surrounding cycling are so powerful, something both Ivana Bruic and Naomi Mendez, founders of STORM Cycling noticed and immediately acted upon.

What started as a passion for both ended up being their business venture

In this episode of Dubai Works, both Ivanna and Naomi sat down with host Richard Fitzgerald to discuss how STORM Cycling came to be, and what it means to set up such a business in the UAE.

Listen to the full podcast below.

STORM Cycling is a studio that focuses on a personalized experience

…along with empowering a community!

Ivana Bruic explains what led her to tears after realising the life-changing benefits and post-cycle feeling she experienced

Listen to it at the 20:00 timestamp!

If you’re a bit more visual, here’s the podcast in video form!

DUBAI WORKS: A Crisis Like COVID-19 Could Shape Your Company For The Better

PODCAST: How A Colombian Lawyer Switched Careers To Running One Of The Most In Demand Design Firms In Dubai

People Spend Millions Of Dirhams On Cosmetic Surgeries In The Region And A New Dubai Based Platform Was Created To Pick The Best Treatments

PODCAST: A Dubai Based Founder Says Decentralised Identity Is the Biggest Trend Over The Next Few Years

