This Business Mgmt Software Company Just Got A Serious ‘Office Goals’ Revamp

It’s giving dream job goals!

Odoo is a leading provider of open-source end-to-end business software for companies worldwide, from single-user startups to large enterprises with over 8 million users…and they’ve just set up a grand Middle East HQ in Dubai!

It’s got everything you’d want in a dream workplace, the colour palette is dreamy… and they’re hiring! Scroll for deets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odoo (@odoo.official)

The new office will serve as the company’s regional headquarters for the MENA region and is designed to reflect the company’s culture of encouraging employees to explore, learn, and connect with others

Odoo Middle East is loaded with features like workstations, privacy pods, collaboration points, a gaming room, a gym, an indoor garden, a music room, a studio, and a cycling track.

Plus, the location provides easy access to major transportation hubs and key business and residential areas in Dubai…AKA it’s a prime spot people!

This open space of 72,000 square feet is meant to support ongoing hiring plans and support growing customer base needs

You read that right people, they have vacancies and you can apply too!

Just head to their website here to apply today.