WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Ways To Enjoy Ramadan

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

7. Over 50 pioneering brands will be present at the unmissable pop-up ‘The Curated Playlist’

The Curated Playlist is a popup designed to empower participating brands. They’re all set to indulge visitors with an expertly curated selection of premier brands, spanning fine jewellery, ready–to–wear fashion, homeware, childrenswear, and delectable F&B concepts.

The inaugural pop–up market, set to unfold during the Ramadan season in Keturah, Dubai, is a highly anticipated event that promises an electrifying celebration of diversity and

innovation.

Where? Keturah Reserve in Meydan

When? March 22 to 24

Time? 9 pm to 2 am

6. Volunteer to pack and donate Iftar meals with Draw a Smile

The folks at Draw a Smile are back at preparing Iftar Meals for the blue-collar workers in Dubai this Ramadan. The awesome team at @cateringatozdubai @caterclassic led by @chefbobbykapoor make this happen every year, and you can be a part too.

Each day, they pack hot meals along with water, dates, fruit, and Laban. It costs AED 10.5 for a meal. You can purchase a meal for a worker. They also accept volunteers, text them here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmed Ali 🇪🇬🇬🇧 (@ahmedali12374)

5. Stay home and prep this limited edition Kiri cheese samosa for Iftar

The most delicious crossover episode! Kiri has collaborated with Al Kabeer to introduce a limited edition delight: Al Kabeer Kiri Cheese Samosas!

Samosas hold a cherished place in the hearts and traditions of communities throughout the region, particularly during Ramadan, where they are enjoyed as a staple dish during Iftar and Suhoor gatherings. With the fusion of Al Kabeer’s expertise in crafting authentic Samosas and Kiri’s signature creamy cheese, this collaboration offers a unique and irresistible flavour experience that is sure to captivate food enthusiasts and families alike.

Where? In a supermarket near you!

4. Get in on the donations with The Giving Family

Fadie Musallet’s The Giving Family has become a staple in the Dubai community during the Holy Month of Ramadan. It’s where people come together to volunteer; lend a helping hand to pack and distribute meals to the less fortunate.⁠

⁠

@thegivingfamily post on their stories about how you can volunteer and how many meals will be distributed daily – such an amazing way to give back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

3. Watch the Ramadan Canons go off live at locations around Dubai

This is a timeless UAE tradition that never loses its charm. As the sun sets during the Holy Month, the cannons fire, marking the moment for Muslims to break their fast. Whether huddled around the TV with a cup of water and dates or eagerly awaiting at the cannon sites with ears plugged, it’s a time of togetherness and joy. Families gather, hearts unite, and spirits soar as this cherished tradition brings communities closer with each echoing boom.

Catch them here: Ramadan Cannons Will Be Stationed At Seven Locations This Year

2. Pick a lovely Iftar for the week

It’s that time when we focus on spreading kindness, giving back, and of course, fasting for over 8 hours a day to empathize with those in need. But hey, it’s also the perfect excuse to dive into some mouthwatering Iftar feasts in Dubai! We all know Ramadan brings in the best food.

Check out the list here: Here Are The BEST Ramadan Iftar Spots In Dubai In 2024

1. This iconic Burj Al Arab restaurant just opened a second location

SAL Saadiyat Island is officially bringing the same award-winning lifestyle experience from Burj Al Arab Jumeirah to a breathtaking beachfront setting.

Come indulge in SAL favourites like King Crab & Homemade Trenette Pasta while soaking in the stunning views of Saadiyat Island’s azure waters and breathtaking sunsets.