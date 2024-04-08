Eid-Al-Fitr 2024 Will Fall On April 10

It’s official! You get to stay home on Friday.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was unable to spot the crescent moon on Monday evening, signifying that Eid-Al-Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10

It was all being live-tweeted by the Holy Mosques in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This means that Friday, April 12, 2024 is a public holiday

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) had announced that Monday, 29 Ramadan (8 April 2024) to 3 Shawwal (or what is equivalent to it in the Gregorian calendar) would be a paid holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Ramadan has lasted 30 days this year. It all depends on the moon sighting, and 2024 was predicted to be a 30-day-long fasting period.

