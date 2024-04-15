The Guy Who Lead A Team Of Ultra Runners Taking On A 7 Emirates Challenge Reveals His ‘Why’

Embarking on a fitness journey can be tricky, yet Stephan Muller has accomplished what may seem impossible, running through 7 emirates in just 7 days. His remarkable accomplishment prompts numerous questions, from the practicalities of such a challenge to the underlying motivations. In an exclusive interview with The Lovin Dubai Show, Stephan shares insights into his extraordinary endeavor.

Stephan emphasizes that his success was not a stroke of luck but the result of unwavering dedication and commitment. The journey, he reveals, began long before the actual feat, with heavy preparation starting a year prior. Central to his achievement is the cultivation of a healthy lifestyle, a cornerstone Stephan underscores as indispensable. Advising aspiring health enthusiasts, he advocates for small steps, urging individuals to start with even a 10-minute routine to avoid exhaustion.

Beyond personal accomplishment, Stephan highlights the philanthropic dimension of his endeavor. Through the Triple 7 community, he has forged a partnership with the UNHCR to support refugees affected by the crisis in Sudan.

Moreover, Stephan sheds light on the mental fortitude required for such a challenge. Acknowledging the arduous physical training, he elucidates the equally rigorous mental preparation integral to his success.