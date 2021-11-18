2 Unmissable Shows ON ICE Are Coming To Dubai Next Month

د . إAEDSRر . س

Coca-Cola Arena, the city’s most multi-purpose arena located in City Walk, will undergo a massive transformation ahead of a spectacular performance from 3-5 December 2021.

If you can’t get enough of winter sports, then you’ll truly adore what Coca-Cola Arena has in store for you.

Supported by Dubai Tourism and Dubai Sports Council, the Coca Cola Area is undertaking an incredible transformation, building an ice rink for the very first time to host the three-day Dubai Ice Show. The event will feature a high-profile game from the global professional ice hockey league Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), plus a unique theatrical ice show performed by world-famous Olympic figure skating champions. This is not to be missed!

On 3 December, the KHL regular season ice hockey game between “Avangard” Omsk and “Ak Bars” Kazan will be played within the framework of the KHL World Games

December 4 and 5, fans will be able to see the “Sleeping Beauty” ice show, a modern exciting theatrical show directed by Tatiana Navka, the Olympic champion in figure skating

The main female role in the musical on ice will be performed by Tatiana Navka and Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova

The deets:

When? December 3-5

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

The tickets are already on sale. Ticket start from AED150 and will be available to purchase at www.coca-cola-arena.com

Coca-Cola Arena

Opened in June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has revolutionised the live entertainment industry in the UAE and throughout the Middle East. Capable of hosting live shows 365 days a year, the fully air-conditioned, 17,000-capacity arena establishes Dubai as a major destination on the global events circuit. Coca-Cola Arena’s unique automated seating design means it can be adapted to international and local events of all sizes, from international touring artists, sporting tournaments, e-gaming, comedy and live theatre and musical performances, to conferences, gala dinners, AGMs and weddings. Located in the heart of City Walk, Dubai’s lifestyle destination, Coca-Cola Arena is a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and a 5-minute walk from the closest Dubai Metro Station. The region’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, Coca-Cola Arena is an asset of Dubai Holding’s entertainment portfolio and is managed by ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management and services company.

