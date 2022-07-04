Latest
5 Indoor Activities That Will Beat Summer Boredom AND Heat In The UAE
Bored and temperatures are rising? These 5 activities will salvage you from summer boredom without having to bear the outdoor heat!
5. Unleash your inner archaeologist! – Sharjah Archaeology Museum
Ever imagined what it’s like to be an archaeologist excavating the tombs of the Egyptian pharaohs?
What? The Pharaohs’ Artists exhibition will take it’s visitors to the techniques used in archaeological excavations of the Italian Mission in Luxor in Egypt at the beginning of the 20th century. Enjoy interactive activities while learning all about ancient Egypt!
Where? Sheikh Rashid Bin Saqr Al Qasimi street, Dasman
When? The exhibition ends August 31st. Saturday-Thursday 8:00 am-8:00 pm; Friday 4:00 pm-8:00 pm
How much? AED5 for children up to 12 years old and AED10 for adults
For more info call 06 566 5466
4. Paint your heart out! – Splatter Rooms Abu Dhabi
Splatter, mix and throw paint to explore your inner DaVinci!
What? No prior artistic experience is needed at this free-style art spot where you can experiment with painting and fluid art to come up with your own unique artistic creations
Where? Al Seef Village Mall, Abu Dhabi
How much? AED 139 per person (All supplies included)
For more info click here email
3. Indoor camping galore – The Green Planet Dubai
Enjoy overnight camping whilst exploring over 3,000 plant and animal species!
What? Rainforest tours, overnight camping, delish snacks and movie screenings!
Where? City Walk, Al Wasl Dubai
When? 7:00 pm – Available until 27 August
How much? AED 700 for two (Including breakfast and dinner + you get to feed the animals)
For more info click here
2. Fun packed day of arcade games – Super Bowling Centre Ras Al Khaimah
Family-friendly arcade fun!
What? Over 10,000 square meters of bowling lanes, billiards, table tennis PS3, PS4 and various arcade games.
Where? Super Bowling Centre, Al Naeem Centre Ras Al Khaimah
When? Open daily from 10:00 am – 2:00 am
For more info call +971 50 373 9052 or click here
1. Enjoy the fastest indoor roller coaster in the world – Dubai Hills Mall
Miss enjoying the theme park but all your favorite rollercoasters are outdoor? beat the heat and experience the fastest indoor roller coaster!
What? The Storm Coaster is now open and ready for you to take a wild ride. You can also end your day on a high note with a ton of delish spots to dine in at Dubai Hills Mall!
When? Sunday-Thursday, 10:00 am-10:00 pm, Friday-Saturday 10:00 am-12:00 am
Where? Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills
How much? Starting at AED65
For more info click here
