David Guetta SMASHED This Performance On The Burj Al Arab

WHAT. A. SHOW.

On Saturday night, David Guetta stood solo on the Burj Al Arab helipad, to perform a concert which he streamed across the world.

It was free for anyone who wanted to tune in, and part of his United At Home series which has already taken the performance to New York, Miami and Paris. Hundreds of thousands of people tuned in, and if you saw one second of it, you’ll agree… He SMASHEDDDDD it.

The event was in aid of Unicef and Dubai Cares (still accepting donations here) ‘Education Uninterrupted’ campaign that tackles the impact of COVID-19 on education.

People tuned in from all over the world to watch David Guetta pull off this spectacular show

David Guetta shared the video and asked people to send their donations

Who needs a live show?!

People were blown away by the spectacular performance!

Well done Dubai and David Guetta for keeping spirits up during tough times

via GIPHY

