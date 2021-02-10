Latest
Is Dubai's Robo Cafe The Future For Restaurants?
Will a robo cafe become the norm?
Pre COVID, robot restaurants were pure gimmick.
Sure, it’s fun to watch a robot bring you a Coke, but the moment you realise you forget to order that extra side of fries, having a human server makes the transaction a ‘helluva lot easier.
Until COVID happened. Now, people are cautious about stepping back into busy eateries, and any concept that lessons human interaction are beginning to look like ideal alternatives.
At Dubai’s Robo Cafe, humans have been FULLY replaced
Not just servers, robots take your order, long robot arms are used to prep your food and deliver it to you, eliminating the need for human contact entirely. The Robo Cafe in Dubai is making headlines for its game-changing use of AI technology.
Robo Cafe opened in June at Dubai Festival City Mall and it’s a full robot operation (except if there’s a tech error, and humans do the sanitizing after you leave)
It’s the UAEs first-ever cafe fully operated by Robots and it opened at just the right time
Is this the future? Try for yourself and let us know your thoughts
Main image via Instagram @explorers0906
See Khalid’s Al Ameri’s experience here
The cafe is powered by artificial intelligence and it’s the first cafe in the world to use AI in this way
How does this work, you ask?
Well, with the new café, instead of humans taking your order and serving your cuppa Joes, it will be robots.
Robocafé is a place where not only do you get your coffee order but get entertained during the process too. Reports add that the robots will deliver food and drink orders to customers while performing musical and light shows.