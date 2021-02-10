Is Dubai's Robo Cafe The Future For Restaurants?

Will a robo cafe become the norm?

Pre COVID, robot restaurants were pure gimmick.

Sure, it’s fun to watch a robot bring you a Coke, but the moment you realise you forget to order that extra side of fries, having a human server makes the transaction a ‘helluva lot easier.

Until COVID happened. Now, people are cautious about stepping back into busy eateries, and any concept that lessons human interaction are beginning to look like ideal alternatives.

At Dubai’s Robo Cafe, humans have been FULLY replaced

Not just servers, robots take your order, long robot arms are used to prep your food and deliver it to you, eliminating the need for human contact entirely. The Robo Cafe in Dubai is making headlines for its game-changing use of AI technology.