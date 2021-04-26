The Emirates' Signature Ramadan Iftar Boxes Are Revamped By Local Artists Of Determination

Picking which flight to go on is a hard decision. You think taking the early flight is a good decision until your alarm goes off and your bags aren’t even packed. Travelling while you’re fasting is a whole other story. If you’re traveling during Ramadan and during fasting hours, you can enjoy the Iftar boxes by Emirates. While most airplane food is mediocre at best, those fasting for Ramadan just want to break their fast on a yummy deal and Emirates has exactly that. Also Read: Emirates Introduces A Paperless COVID-19 Passport Emirates Airlines are bringing back their Ramadan Iftar boxes, in the air and on the ground

The Iftar boxes are back with a revamped look, created by local artists with disabilities Emirates collabed with local artists who have disabilities to design the boxes. The boxes showcase the creativity and talent of those Dubai artists, to the rest of the world. What better way to show your work to the world, than in multiple planes? The designs were created during a collaborative session at an art studio in Dubai that was hed=ld long before the pandemic. The artists brainstormed what Ramadan meant to them and the inspirations for the artwork were born. The Iftar boxes are packed with a nutritious meal for customers that are fasting. Look forward to couscous salad, roasted chicken, spinach fatayer and of course assorted sweets, dates and laban. If the flight is at time outside of Iftar, passengers are more than welcome to take the boxes home.