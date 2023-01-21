HH Sheikh Mohammed Visited Atlantis The Royal And Issued A Welcoming Message To All Its Visitors

Dubai is abuzz with the news of the opening of one of its most luxurious hotels and resorts

This weekend so far has been all about Atlantis The Royal hotel which is located on the Palm Island. Atlantis The Royal, with its luxurious waterfronts and lavish suspended gardens, is spread out over an area of 4 million square feet. The hotel rises up 178 metres into the air and is made up of 6 towers which are connected by a high bridge.

The highly anticipated opening has attracted a whole bunch of A-listers (including Kendall Jenner, Jay-Z, and Liam Payne) and promised a magical performance by queen Beyonce which is expected to take place tonight.

As the luxury hotel officially opens its doors, the ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum graced a visit and issued a heart warming message of welcome to all visitors.

In his tweet, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed marvelled at the “architectural masterpiece” that proves to be a great addition to the city’s tourism sector.

We are proud of our achievements…continuing to develop our economy. We are exceptionally welcoming to our visitors.

خلال زيارة “أتلانتس ذا رويال” في جزيرة النخلة …تحفة معمارية جديدة نضيفها لقطاعنا السياحي .. 6 أبراج يربط بينها جسر مرتفع على مساحة ٤ مليون قدم مربع، بواجهات بحرية وحدائق معلقة، وارتفاع 178 متراً.. فخورين بانجازاتنا ..مستمرين في تطوير اقتصادنا ..مرحبين بطريقة استثنائية بزوّارنا. pic.twitter.com/TiVyl0Bp1f — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 21, 2023

Read more: Dubai Is Crowned The Most Popular Destination In The World For 2023