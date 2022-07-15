9 Reasons You Should Choose Hotel Apartments For A Long Term Stay

There’s a lot that goes into moving into your first apartment in Dubai, and while some find the process pretty easy, others also think it’s painful… And with good reason!

Ever wonder what the MAIN differences are (and trust us, they’re HUGE) that come with living in a hotel apartment versus a regular one?

Let’s get right into the benefits of choosing a long term stay deal…

1. You don’t have to worry about any extra bills – no paying for wifi and electricity separately

Apart from the fact that you’d live in a hotel, which is already amazing, you also no longer have to worry about the hassle and bills that come with it.

Wi-Fi, AC, and gas is all complimentary!

2. If you don’t cook, it’s okay since there’s 24 hour in-room dining

Imagine being able to order from outside AND to get food delivered straight to your room. Soup, sandwiches, main dishes or continental breakfast.

Plus, every room has a fully equipped kitchen. So if you are one of the lucky ones, you can still cook as you please, anytime.

What a way to live!

3. Laundry who?

Fabulous living at Mercure Hotels doesn’t end there because laundry services are also offered WITH a 50% discount.

4. In case the ‘in-room dining’ wasn’t enough to convince you, you’ve got great options on your doorstep

Restaurants at Mercure Hotel also offer 25% off on dining at any of their restaurants.

It keeps getting better.

5. Much like living in a complex, you too get your own personal parking space within the hotel premises

+ FREE car washes (T&C’s apply)

6. Housekeeping is twice a week with daily garbage collection

So many precious minutes are spent and put into cleaning, so imagine not having that issue and just getting to lay back, relax and unwind after a long day’s work.

That’s the deal at Mercure hotels, thanks to daily garbage collection (hotel slivin) and housekeeping that comes in twice per week.

7. Safety and security is top notch!

Living in a hotel means you get 24 hours of security, reception and concierge services.

Peaceful sleeps at night and perhaps a little bit of help with those heavy grocery bags, all sorted!

8. There’s a gym and a pool

But unlike the gym and pool facilities in most apartment complexes, this one’s sure to be maintained at all costs – for all its hotel guests and YOU.

9. And the kiddos? Well, they get FREE access to the hotel’s Kids Club for TWO hours daily

FUN!

What’s living in Mercure Hotel Dubai Barsha Heights going to be like?

Now that you’re convinced with how much more efficient, easy and just as cost-appropriate living in a hotel is, here’s what you can expect:

Each room or suite will come equipped with a multi-channel satellite TV, a private balcony, a dishwasher (for the 2 bedroom units only), a washing machine WITH a dryer.

You got two room options – one bedroom and two bedroom to choose from with varied views like the city or the sea view. Your choice. The hotel is next to Dubai Internet City Metro Station, adding to the ease of moving around the city AND well, everything else we mentioned above.

Offer options for monthly and yearly stays are also included

If you’re keen on moving out or moving INTO the hotel apartment lifestyle, book now until August 31 2022, to avail all the offers below:

The offer?

Offers:

MONTHLY STAY OFFERS

Remarkable value and unbeatable location for starting price of AED 6,000 per month

Benefits, Terms & Conditions: can be checked here.

YEARLY STAY OFFERS

BOOK YOUR STAY FOR ONE YEAR AND GET ONE MONTH FREE!

Remarkable value and unbeatable location for starting price of AED 99,999 for one year