Two Main Takeaways From The First Development And Citizen Affairs Meeting In Dubai

The Committee for Development and Citizen Affairs in Dubai held their first meeting today, 26 June 2022. The meeting was chaired by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Established by the Executive Council in May 2022, The Committee for Development and Citizen Affairs will help improve the quality of life for citizens, provide job opportunities for the youth, and ensure stability and cooperation in society.

Here are two main takeaways from the Committee meeting, as tweeted by the Crown Prince

1. Increased funding for the needy

The Committee has decided to increase the total budget allocated to the needy to AED 438 million, i.e. a 58% increase. To avail of the amount, citizens have to be registered with the Community Development Authority (CDA).

Senior citizens, divorced women and widowed breadwinners will be given the first priority.

ترأست الاجتماع الأول للجنة العليا للتنمية وشئون المواطنين. أقررنا خلاله زيادة الدعم للفئات الأكثر احتياجاً بنسبة ٥٨٪ لتصل الميزانية ٤٣٨ مليون درهم . و٢٠٪ إلى ٦٧٪ زيادة للمسجلين في تنمية المجتمع . وبرنامج للتمكين المالي للأسر. والأولوية لكبار المواطنين والمطلقات والأرامل المعيلات. pic.twitter.com/dS2xniPdpH — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 26, 2022

2. Develop residential neighbourhoods in specific areas

The Committee has also begun implementing plans to begin developing residential neighbourhoods for citizens in Al Mizhar, Al Khawaneej, Al Barsha and Hatta. The community is expected to boost economic opportunities and will also be equipped with facilities that will further beautify the region.

A comprehensive electronic platform will also be launched to provide citizens with these services.

وأقررنا البدء الفوري بتطوير الأحياء السكنية النموذجية للمواطنين في المزهر والخوانيج ٢ والبرشاء وحتا..الأحياء ستوفر ٥٠٠ فرصة اقتصادية لأبناء الأحياء، وستوفر مرافق ستجعلها الأحياء الأجمل والأفضل في المنطقة.. وأقررنا البدء في تطوير منصة الكترونية شاملة لتقديم خدمات المواطنين في دبي. pic.twitter.com/QodyRBnSqC — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 26, 2022

“Citizens always have been, and always will be first, second, and third”

The Committee will submit a comprehensive plan regarding these decisions to the Ruler of Dubai within the next 60 days.

It has identified 7 key dimensions to focus on, with the help of ten government entities.

He concluded with his usual poetic charm, stating that his brother, Sheikh Maktoum and he have a mission entrusted to them by Sheikh Mohammed to ensure that citizens come first, second, and third. He added that this is how it has always been, and how it will always be.