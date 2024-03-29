WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Ways To Celebrate Easter, Ramadan, And More

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

7. Hop into a world of fun at Hamleys Toy Store!

Hamleys is excited to announce an Egg-stravaganza event to celebrate Easter with valued customers! Join them for a weekend filled with egg-citing activities and fun for the

whole family. Take part in chocolatey fun and games after any in-store purchase, Sign up online to participate in a bun-tastic egg hunt, and stand the chance to win amazing prizes!

Where? Hamleys Toy Store (Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates)

When? Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 29th, 30th and 31st

Register here!

6. This lovely card game by Flowwow and an Emirati artist is a must for all your Ramadan gatherings (giveaway alert!)

Flowwow and Emirati digital artist Mariam Alobeidli have come together to create a lovely card game: ‘Ramadan Moments: Family Game for Heart-to-Heart Talks’.

The deck includes 30 uniquely designed cards, each card features a profound question inspired by the richness and diversity of Emirati culture, as well as the long-lasting tradition of gift-giving during the Holy Month. The game can serve as a perfect unconventional gift for your Muslim friends or for yourself. It aims to bring UAE families and friends closer during Iftar evenings while introducing them to the unique local artistry and Emirati culture.

The game will be available on the Flowwow website and app on April 1. Or get the entire gift set, which includes traditional Arabic sweets along with the special card game, priced at AED 125.

Psst… they’re also doing a giveaway of the card game on Flowwow’s Instagram account, which will start on April 1st…stay tuned!

5. Don’t miss out on the chance to catch the Dubai World Cup 2024

Catch Dubai’s action-packed horse racing season as it hits a resounding peak of glamour and competition at the Dubai World Cup. A highlight in the sporting and social calendar, this meet is considered one of the world’s most spectacular race days, where the total prize purse, which will feature six Group 1 and three Group 2 fixtures, is worth USD30.5 million. Created through the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai World Cup provides a truly global stage upon which the best horses in the world come to compete every year. Where? Meydan Racecourse When? Saturday, March 30 2024 Time? 3:30 pm, Doors open at 1 pm

4. Watch the Dubai World Cup at Apron Views by McGettigan’s

Join the party at the trackside this Saturday for the spectacular Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse. Apron Views by McGettigan’s is a vibrant village of bars and lounges including:

🏇 THE BUBBLE LOUNGE

🏇 McGETTIGAN’S

🏇 THE ORANGE LOUNGE

🏇 STYLE STAKES

🏇 THE GARDEN

🏇 THE PLAZA

🏇 THE ELECTRIC LOUNGE

Plus live entertainment and a full food village inside. Book your tickets here!

Where? Apron Views, Meydan

When? Saturday

3. Celebrate Easter with Mister Baker’s egg-citing cakes and cupcakes

Get ready to hop into the Easter spirit with Mister Baker’s egg-citing range of cakes and cupcakes in Dubai, UAE! With three decades of baking brilliance under their belt, Mister Baker is your one-stop shop for all things sweet and festive.

Indulge in the charm of Easter with cakes like the whimsical Brown Bunny Cake, Easter Chocolate Egg Cake, Mister Baker’s Bunny and Eggs Cake, and Easter Cupcakes. With customizable options available, you can add your flair to any cake and make your Easter celebrations truly unique. Whether it’s a special message or a custom design, Mister Baker has got you covered.

Where? 26 locations across Dubai

2. Check out this bucket list of Ramadan activities

So you think there is nothing to do during Ramadan in Dubai? Think again!

Brand Dubai has just released a BIG list of Ramadan Events to look out for in Dubai…and here is a complete breakdown!

There is nothing like a #RamadaninDubai

Check out the list here!

1. Get the perfect Eid gift with Compartes exclusive collection

Compartés, the iconic Los Angeles chocolate brand adored by celebrities such as the Beckhams, Oprah Winfrey, and Heidi Klum, launched its exclusive Eid Collection. This limited-edition collection celebrates the spirit of Eid with elegance, tradition, and, of course, delectable flavours.

The iconic truffles are always a huge hit for gift giving and they look the part. Each truffle is adorned in a unique and vibrant design and that’s just the beginning. Biting into these truffles is when the party really begins.

Additionally, Compartés has curated a super luxurious date collection including stuffed and chocolate covered, alongside moreish treats like chocolate covered oreos and gourmet peanut butter cups.

Where? American Rag Cie in Dubai Mall

