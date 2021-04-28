8 Awesome Things Happening In Dubai This Weekend It’s here! The third weekend of the Holy Month of Ramadan is upon us and this weekend there are heaps in store to keep you occupied. From Ramadan night markets and movie screenings to the BEST staycay deals in town (how does AED199 per night sound?!). Scroll for deets! Without further ado… Here are the best things to fill your weekend in Dubai

8. Dragon Mart has a night market, *I repeat!*, Dragon Mart has a night market ONLY happening during Ramadan, the night market is jam-packed with fun stalls for you to explore. Expect clothes, toys, decor and more, plenty of treats for you and your nearest and dearest! When? Running until May 14, 7pm until 11pm

7. Oscar-nominated Minari at Cinema Akil A Korean American family moves to an Arkansas farm in search of its own American dream. Amidst the challenges of this new life in the strange and rugged Ozarks, they discover the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home. Screening at the Al Quoz theatre happening from April 30 until May 14. More deets here

6. And anutha’ one… Night market alert! Don’t miss the Ripe Market this weekend Shop organic products, foodm Ramadan sweets, home décor, Abaya’s, and more, The Ripe Market is open every Friday and Saturday from 4pm-MIDNIGHT at the Ripe Market, Academy Park, Umm Suqeim ✨

5. AED199 for a staycay at a brand new hotel Damac Hills has a new hotel with incredible room rates from AED199 and pool days for AED150. Come forth and get your tan on at The Hills Pool Deck, spend AED150 and you get to redeem that back on food and drinks! Looking for an affordable staycay?? Exclusive room rates start from AED199 – *EMAIL damachills.dubai@radisson.com to grab this uh-mayzing deal. More deets on the Damac Hills hotel right here

4. Shop and fly at The Dubai Mall – there are round trip Skywards Miles up for grabs! The Dubai Mall is inviting you to shop, fly and reunite with your loved ones. Visit The Dubai Mall between April 22 and May 13 for a chance to WIN Skywards Miles for not one, but TWO round trip tickets this Ramadan.* Simply spend over AED100 and scan your shopping, dining or entertainment receipts on The Dubai Mall app (between April 22 and May 13) to enter the raffle draw to win Skywards Miles for 2 round trip tickets this Ramadan. Amazing! (T&C’s apply) Each approved receipt entitles you to one entry. This means the more you shop, the better your chances of winning. The draws will take place on 18 May with three winners selected and announced on @thedubaimall Insta – Stay Tuned!

3. Iftar and suhoor at this stunning DIFC garden For an unforgettable Ramadan, look no further. Ninive is like a hanging garden nestled into the heart of the DIFC. Enjoy iftar and suhoor under the gorgeous canopy where the only thing better than the interiors is the food. When? Iftar: 7pm till 9.30 pm, lids are welcome for Iftar

Suhoor: 9.30 pm until late – Age policy is 18+ How much?

AED250 per person for Iftar menu from 7 pm to 9.30 pm, including water and selection of juices.

A la carte menu for Suhoor from 9.30 pm until late.

2. This fun educational institute has deals for Ramadan Improve Me is a creative educational institute in Dubai that’s catered towards helping students improve across all subjects. The facility is fun and welcoming, with the main purpose to ensure students from the ages of 3 up to 18 improve in numerical methods, writing skills, exam prep, the sciences and more. Get in touch here! The price is AED150 + VAT per hour, plus 15% off for first-timers! Improve Me is located in a central area of Dubai, Gold and Diamond Park. For more deets, call +971 55 558 6300 or email improveme@hotmail.com.