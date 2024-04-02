The KHDA Have Announced An Increase In Fees For Some Private Schools

The KHDA has announced an increase in fees for some private schools.

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) have announced an Education Cost Index (ECI) of 2.6 per cent for private schools in Dubai to adjust fees for the 2024-25 academic year

The ECI is based on the annual audited financial statements of private schools in Dubai. It outlines the operational cost of running a private school to offer a high-quality of education. It is calculated in collaboration with Digital Dubai Authority.

Following an annual review of the audited financial reports of private schools, and in collaboration with @DigitalDubai, the approved ECI for Dubai private schools for the 2024-25 academic year has been set at 2.6%. — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) April 2, 2024

The rate by which schools can adjust their fees will be based on each school’s most recent inspection rating

All fee adjustments must be approved by KHDA.

Private schools that maintain the same inspection rating will be allowed to increase their fees by up to 2.6 per cent.

Schools dropping in the annual ratings will not be eligible to apply for any fee increase.

Schools that improve their rating from Weak to Acceptable or from Acceptable to Good will be eligible to increase their fees by up to double the ECI of 2.6 per cent.

Schools moving from Good to Very Good will benefit from an increase of up to 1.75 times the ECI and

schools improving their rating from Very Good to Outstanding will be eligible to increase their fees by up to 1.5 times the ECI.

Fee adjustments are linked to schools’ most recent inspection rating, emphasising the quality offered by schools. Under the School Fees Framework, private schools whose ratings have dropped will not be eligible to increase their fees. — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) April 2, 2024

A step towards enhancing the quality of education

There are several benefits that the KHDA hopes to achieve from this:

Aligning the fee adjustment with schools’ inspection ratings emphasises the quality offered by schools,

Enhances the competitiveness of the education sector

Encourages schools to meet the needs of parents by catering to the needs of a diverse student body to ensure access to high-quality education for all children

