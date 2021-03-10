Congratulations! Dubai's Sheikha Latifa Is The First Arab Lady Of The Year

Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received the First Arab Lady Of The Year Award 2021 from Arab Women Authority.

This accolade is awarded every four years and it recognises the role she has played in reinvigorating Dubai’s cultural and creative sector and her support for innovative initiatives that enriched the local and regional cultural landscape.

In a series of tweets, HH Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority thanked everyone at Dubai Culture and the wider community who contribute to the creative sector, she said she’s, “confident that our journey will continue to be filled with achievements, fueled by our ambition to reinforce our city’s position as a global creative hub and a pioneering cultural centre.”

