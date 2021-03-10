Announcements
Congratulations! Dubai's Sheikha Latifa Is The First Arab Lady Of The Year
Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received the First Arab Lady Of The Year Award 2021 from Arab Women Authority.
This accolade is awarded every four years and it recognises the role she has played in reinvigorating Dubai’s cultural and creative sector and her support for innovative initiatives that enriched the local and regional cultural landscape.
In a series of tweets, HH Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority thanked everyone at Dubai Culture and the wider community who contribute to the creative sector, she said she’s, “confident that our journey will continue to be filled with achievements, fueled by our ambition to reinforce our city’s position as a global creative hub and a pioneering cultural centre.”
Sheikha Latifa thanked her father, the ruler of Dubai who has acted as a constant source of support
Humbled to be receiving this year’s First Arab Woman Award by the Arab Woman MENA. I would like to thank my father HH Sheikh Mohammed who has been the constant source of support in my life & professional journey. His vision for our nation is what inspires me every day..
شاكرة جداً لهيئة المرأة العربية لاختياري لجائزة "السيدة العربية الأولى" لهذا العام.. وفي هذه المناسبة أتوجّه بكل الشكر والتقدير لوالدي صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم – داعمي الأول في حياتي ومسيرتي المهنية – على ثقته الغالية ورؤيته الثاقبة التي نستمد منها إلهامنا كل يوم.. pic.twitter.com/OK74MNDeD4
— Latifa MR Al Maktoum (@LatifaMRM) March 9, 2021
She added recognition for her team at Dubai Culture
“whose collaborative efforts have been outstanding in bringing us closer to realizing our vision for the creative & cultural sector”
She finished by highlighting everyone who has contributed to the creative sector
As well as the wider creative and cultural scene in Dubai for their impactful contributions to the sector, and everyone who has supported us across the creative industry and continues to do so.