4 Spots To Get Your Karak Chai Fix Across the UAE

Its undebatable that karak chai is a cult classic and a go-to in the UAE. Whether it’s a hot summer day or a chilly night, you’ll always witness a line of vehicles queuing on the side of the street, honking for warm cup of spiced Karak in a styrofoam cup!

Here are 4 spots across the UAE where you can get your fix of karak chai:

4. Karak House – Boulevard Downtown Dubai

What? If you wanna enjoy a cup of karak with gorgeous Burj Khalifa views, in a relaxing atmosphere and not in your car for a change, this is perfect spot. They also have an extensive menu if you decide to follow your karak with a delish snack.

Where? Boulevard Downtown, Dubai

How much? AED13 paired with classic Glucose biscuits.

3. Koukh Al Shay – Multiple locations

What? Koukh Al Shay is infamous for their on point cup of karak across the UAE, so wherever you are you’re likely to spot a branch in close proximity. They also have loads of decadent sides to pair with your spiced cup of chai.

Where? Many branches across the UAE

How much? AED2

2. Filli Cafe – Abu Dhabi Corniche

What? Grab a delish cup of karak paired with the perfect chips Oman paratha as you enjoy corniche views at this cute café!

Where? Abu Dhabi Corniche

How much? AED4 (small) AED7 (large)

1. Raju Omlet – Sharjah

What? This spot specializes in the perfect egg dishes paired with the perfectly spiced karak cup!

Where? Safeer Mall, Ittihad road

How much? AED4

