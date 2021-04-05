Banksy Is Turning Mall Of The Emirates Into An Immersive Experience

There’s something quite amazing about waking up one morning to a stunning mural on the street that wasn’t there before. Banksy is notorious for that. The funny thing is, no one knows for sure who Banksy is. Banksy is a pseudonym for an England-based street artist who is also a political activist. His real name and identity is a mystery. What isn’t a mystery is that he is the artist behind the vandalism art in Mall of the Emirates. The BIGGEST Banksy exhibition is taking place in Dubai until the end of June

The World Of Banksy is an immersive experience where you can set eyes on 120 renowned art pieces spread in a 1,000sqm gallery The street artist is more known for his artworks 'Girl with a Baloon' and 'Love is in the Bin.' You can be sure you'll see those amazing pieces and A LOT more. Pick a day between today, April 5 until June 30, book your tickets, head to The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates and see the world from Banksy's eyes. See the enticing 'Girl with a Balloon', 'Flower Thrower', and the 'Mobile Lovers' to name a few.

