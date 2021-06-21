The Abu Dhabi Owl Cafe Is Breaking Myths About Bad Omens

Excellent concept of close encounter with owls. The trainer was knowledgeable and enthusiastic. The owls were very friendly and did not mind us touching them and carrying them. The place was very small. The AC was very high, probably to give owls the environment they like. Overall an amazing experience.

The concept of Abu Dhabi’s owl cafe turned heads when it first opened doors in 2020, proudly dubbed the Middle East’s first-ever owl cafe.

“Boomah is not a circus”

We spoke with Mohamed Al Shehhi, Founder & Owner at Boomah cafe which is a family business run by Mohamed, and his brothers, Abdalla, and Ahmed, a trio who are passionate about the welfare of animals. He talked about how owls are seen as a bad omen and how Boomah breaks that perception by highlighting the human-like features of these beautiful creatures.