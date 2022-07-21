Head To These 10 Spots For The BEST Weekend Ever!

Yeah, you’re done…

with this week! I declare the weekend starting NOW, which is why we have some cool Thursday events mentioned too, and you shouldn’t miss them because why would you do that to yourself?

10. Get into that weekend madness with Secret Garden Dubai

No Dubai weekend is complete without a brunch! The Red Madness Brunch is here to kick off your weekend with the coolest vibes, including some major hip hop and urban tunes with live DJs!

Where? Secret Garden, Conrad Dubai, 7th Floor. Sheikh Zayed Road.

When? Every Saturday

Tim? 3 pm – 7 pm

9. Nora Fatehi is coming to Dubai!

International star Nora Fatehi will be doing a special DJ set for the first time in the UAE. You don’t want to miss this night of groovy tunes and all things fancy!

Where? Armani/Privē Dubai, Burj Khalifa

When? Saturday, 23 July

For VIP Tables, call 0564740997

8. Engage in an Emirati dine-in extravaganza with Emirati Food Studies

Imagine living in Dubai and not tasting Emirati food? Don’t miss out on this exquisite opportunity to explore your favourite city through its culinary brilliance!

Where? Alserkal Avenue

When? Today! Thursday 21 July

Time? 8 pm

Register in advance here.

7. Have a Bollygood time at Mantis Dubai

If you love all things Indian you would DEFINITELY have heard Akhil Sachdeva (Humsafar, Tera Ban Jaunga, Mere Liye, Tere Naal, Gal sun, Channa Ve, O Saajna, Galliyan). The 2-time IIFA and Filmfare award winner will be performing LIVE!

Where? DIFC

When? TONIGHT! Thursday 21 July

BONUS: Free entry for ladies and couples till 12 AM. Call 052 8883346 for bookings!

6. Treat yo’self to a new ‘do at this new Dubai salon

This cute lil salon is exactly what you need for a hair refresher! Switch it up in style with these blonde and balayage hair experts dedicated to making sure that you feel your best!

Where? Trinity Hair Salon, Arjan

5. Weekend Buffet at Barbeque Delights!

Craving that Desi fix? Look no further! This elaborate feast will have over 30 Pakistani favs like spicy chane/chole (chickpeas), soft halwa (dessert), delicious Nihari, Paya and hot Poori’s. They have a lunch and dinner buffet- so that’s tasty delights all day!

Where? Barbeque Delights- China Court, Ibn Battta Mall or The Walk, JBR

When? Saturday and Sunday

Time? Lunch- 12.30 – 3 pm and Dinner from 6.30 pm onwards

4. Unwind with a one-hour full-body massage for AED 99 at Cutting Edge Salon

This week got your stress levels up? Head down to this Salon for an epic de-stress sesh! This is the perfect way to escape the summer heat and still have a great time.

Where? Ibn Battuta Mall, Persian court or Marina plaza, GF-1, Dubai Marina or JLT, Cluster U, Al seef 3 lake level

3. Yoga on the rooftop with Ritz-Carlton

45 minutes are all you need to feel on top of the world…quite literally! Enjoy a relaxing yoga session and finish your self-care day with a 30-minute relaxing back or foot massage!

Where? Ritz-Carlton, DIFC

When? Saturday, 23 July

Time? 8 am

2. Dubai Mela Season 5 at Media Rotana

The Indian Expats in Dubai are back with another edition of their Dubai Mela (market)! Check this place out for some cool ethnic wear, jewellery, juttis, home decor, and various other lifestyle products.

Where? Media Rotana, Barsha Heights

When? Saturday, 23 July

Time? 12 pm to 10 pm

1. Support local businesses at the Cedre Community Market

The Cedre Community market is your go to for unique handcrafted items that aren’t on the mainstream market. This is a blast for kids as they also have face painting, a photo booth, a reading corner, arts and crafts, and much more!

Where? Cedre Community Center, Dubai Silicon Oasis

When? Sunday, 24 July

Time? 10 am till late.