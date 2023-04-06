Break Your Fast Overlooking The Beach At This Tranquil Spot In RAK

Since Ramadan is in spring this year, it’s time to take advantage of the beautiful weather and have your iftar by the beach. Where, you might ask?

A tranquil place where you can enjoy beachside views and break your fast at the same time. Plus, it’s only a stone’s through away…

We’re talking about Longbeach Campground in Ras Al Khaimah!

Longbeach Campground is hosting you for iftar from Thursday to Saturday this Ramadan

They’re going BIG for Ramadan! Enjoy an immersive glamping experience with the most tranquil and serene setting

Watch the sunset over the beach, then break your fast on some mouthwatering dishes. We’re talking BBQ, an array of live stations, various selections of dishes, an unlimited selection of beverages and many shisha flavours to choose from.

Listen to the sound of the waves crashing onto the beach, along with the soft tunes performed by the resident entertainment team at Longbeach Campground. You’re going to have quite a unique iftar experience here!

The important deets

When? Every Thursday to Sunday from March 23 – April 21 (sunset until 11pm).

How much:

AED165 iftar inclusive of shisha

AED110 iftar per adult

AED55 for kids below the age of 12

For reservations email fb.reservations@bmhotelsresorts.com or call +971 56 414 1085