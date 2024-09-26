Jab-Cross-And-Grab Your Tickets For The Awaited Fitness Expo Dubai Active 2024!

The Middle East’s leading event for health, fitness, and wellness, Dubai Active, will welcome over 600 athletes and fitness influencers from around the world! The event will also showcase the latest in apparel, equipment, and nutrition of more than 400 leading sports brands including The Beemine Lab, Going All In, Lululemon, REFLO, and Optimum Nutrition.

Dubai Active will run from 25th to 27th October 2024 at its stellar new venue at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City

You can look forward to non-stop workouts, expert talks, giveaways, and most importantly, the chance to workout under the guidance of global fitness icons such as Leana Deeb, Kayla Itsines and Courtney Black!

Participate in dynamic workout sessions with a powerhouse lineup of fitness and wellness advocates, including Yash Moradiya, Leah Simmons, Ava Rodriguez, Zack Chug and Rhea Jacobs!

Gear up to challenge yourself at the extraordinary HYROX 365 Challenge powered by GymNation alongside other sweat-breaking activations. Mark your calendars for an exciting lineup of your favvvvourite fitness icons, and to join terrific team-building community initiatives.

Dubai Active 2024 fist-bumps Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024

The Health & Fitness Expo will celebrate the opening of the famous Dubai Fitness Challenge (a month-long initiative for participants to remain active for 30 minutes a day for 30 days).

The HYROX 365 Challenge is NOT for the weak

A key feature of this year’s expo is the world’s first-ever HYROX 365 Challenge, powered by GymNation. This global two-day fitness competition will push the boundaries of hundreds of athletes through intense physical challenges.

Gymrats and bodybuilders, this one is specially designed for you!

Three organizations join forces for children of determination!

Avengers Assemble!

GymNation, HYROX, and Heroes of Hope Foundation will promote active lifestyles among children of determination with a special edition of the challenge. The event will run on the first day of the expo, on 25 October.

Over 50 children and young adults in the UAE will be able to participate in the empowering and inclusive challenge, which will also help foster a sense of community!

Weightlifting, Jiu-Jitsu, Boxing, Muay Thai, Yoga, Pilates, Zumba… you name it; there’s something for everyone at Dubai Active!

The Den Lifting Zone by The Den DXB for strength enthusiasts and amateurs

by The Den DXB for strength enthusiasts and amateurs Olympic weightlifting seminar with Sonny Webster on 25 th October

on 25 October The Forge Grappling Challenge hosted by Roger Gracie Academy

hosted by Roger Gracie Academy Jiu-Jitsu seminars and competitions by the Forge for combat sports athletes

Team Nogueira Dubai showcasing boxing and Muay Thai with their ‘Future Champions’ tournament

showcasing boxing and Muay Thai with their ‘Future Champions’ tournament The Yoga & Pilates Studio sessions in mindfulness and meditation, with a special session dedicated to students on 25 th October

sessions in mindfulness and meditation, with a special session dedicated to students on 25 October The Active Arena filled with high-energy workouts, including Zumba masterclasses and a special Lululemon Yoga session led by Karina Onga.

filled with high-energy workouts, including Zumba masterclasses and a special Lululemon Yoga session led by Karina Onga. GO Sport: Battle of the Brands on 26th October, where Dubai Active exhibitors of apparel brands will pitch innovative concepts to win big

School kids go free!

Dubai Active’s Schools Initiative has been designed to inspire the next generation of fitness enthusiasts and will offer free tickets to school students. This will encourage an active lifestyle from an early age among the youth across the UAE.

All the important bits:

What: Dubai Active 2024

Where: Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City

When: 25 – 27 October 2024

Make sure to book your tickets here!

Dubai Active 2024 is a collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Tourism, and is organised by IEG Middle East Dubai. This year’s show is all set to grant you with the most thrilling and unparalleled holistic health, fitness, and wellness experiences! For more deets, check out their website.