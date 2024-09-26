Jab-Cross-And-Grab Your Tickets For The Awaited Fitness Expo Dubai Active 2024!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
The Middle East’s leading event for health, fitness, and wellness, Dubai Active, will welcome over 600 athletes and fitness influencers from around the world! The event will also showcase the latest in apparel, equipment, and nutrition of more than 400 leading sports brands including The Beemine Lab, Going All In, Lululemon, REFLO, and Optimum Nutrition.
You can look forward to non-stop workouts, expert talks, giveaways, and most importantly, the chance to workout under the guidance of global fitness icons such as Leana Deeb, Kayla Itsines and Courtney Black!
Participate in dynamic workout sessions with a powerhouse lineup of fitness and wellness advocates, including Yash Moradiya, Leah Simmons, Ava Rodriguez, Zack Chug and Rhea Jacobs!
Gear up to challenge yourself at the extraordinary HYROX 365 Challenge powered by GymNation alongside other sweat-breaking activations. Mark your calendars for an exciting lineup of your favvvvourite fitness icons, and to join terrific team-building community initiatives.
The Health & Fitness Expo will celebrate the opening of the famous Dubai Fitness Challenge (a month-long initiative for participants to remain active for 30 minutes a day for 30 days).
A key feature of this year’s expo is the world’s first-ever HYROX 365 Challenge, powered by GymNation. This global two-day fitness competition will push the boundaries of hundreds of athletes through intense physical challenges.
Gymrats and bodybuilders, this one is specially designed for you!
Avengers Assemble!
GymNation, HYROX, and Heroes of Hope Foundation will promote active lifestyles among children of determination with a special edition of the challenge. The event will run on the first day of the expo, on 25 October.
Over 50 children and young adults in the UAE will be able to participate in the empowering and inclusive challenge, which will also help foster a sense of community!
Dubai Active’s Schools Initiative has been designed to inspire the next generation of fitness enthusiasts and will offer free tickets to school students. This will encourage an active lifestyle from an early age among the youth across the UAE.
What: Dubai Active 2024
Where: Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City
When: 25 – 27 October 2024
Make sure to book your tickets here!
Dubai Active 2024 is a collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Tourism, and is organised by IEG Middle East Dubai. This year’s show is all set to grant you with the most thrilling and unparalleled holistic health, fitness, and wellness experiences! For more deets, check out their website.
