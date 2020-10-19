EPIC Live Art Installations Are Happening Across Dubai Next Weekend

The city is opening up again and everyone’s set to have better weekends. Wooh! And Dubai is definitely in for a ride with Ariel’s upcoming PodArt which will lift the grey out of your life with some healthy splashes of colour! The event is 100% free, has fun for the whole family, and will be all kinds of amaze

Thank the stars because Ariel Middle East (@ArialArabia) is going to hit Dubai with a three-day vivid event called PodArt that is perfect for the whole family. It’s stocked with AR a.k.a. augmented reality and art installations created by talents you are going to love. The best part is these 100% free installations will be set up at City Walk and JBR’s The Beach from October 22 to October 24. This means you can immerse yourself in these installations and make your experience MIND. BLOWING. It’s art that will come alive with ANY smartphone or tablet you’ve got

There will also be BIG giveaways for some lucky visitors! The pieces of art will be created by Paul Bruwer and Dreams of Grandeur. Made out of bold colours, these live art pieces at PodArt going to be an interpretation of how artists view Ariel’s Pods – lifesaving items that have the power of three key laundry products in one. And stay tuned for big giveaways that will be happening throughout the weekend! And yes, safety is important and Ariel will take care of everything from social distancing to strict measures.