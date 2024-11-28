Fuel Your Grand Prix Fever at Jack’s Garage: The Ultimate Pop-Up for Racing Fans

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
An Adrenaline-Packed Pop-Up Series is Coming to the UAE!
Jack Daniel’s and the McLaren Formula 1 Team are turning up the adrenaline with a pop-up series in the UAE, featuring professional-grade McLaren Formula 1 Team simulators and major merch giveaways… and the best bit? You’re all invited!
Jack Daniel’s and the McLaren Formula 1 Team are back with Jack’s Garage, an exciting pop-up series hitting Dubai and Abu Dhabi from October 18 to December 1.
Featuring racing-inspired challenges, professional simulators, and exclusive merch giveaways, this event promises a high-speed adventure for racing fans and thrill-seekers alike. Whether you’re testing your reaction times or racing against the clock, Jack’s Garage has something for everyone. Ready to rev up your engines? Let’s dive into the action-packed details!
At each Jack’s Garage pop-up, guests will get to experience racing from the inside out, including:
Where’s Jack’s Garage popping up?
Mark your calendars! Jack’s Garage is on tour from October 18 to December 1 with both Dubai and Abu Dhabi stops:
It’s not all about speed; fans will also have the chance to take home some seriously cool merchandise! Shop the drinks brand at select stores across the UAE, and you’ll enter a draw to win exclusive Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Formula 1 Team gear, including a personalized Jack Daniel’s pit crew shirt.
Participating stores include:
Important deets:
Ready to experience the thrill of a race weekend like never before? Jack’s Garage is waiting!
