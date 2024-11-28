Fuel Your Grand Prix Fever at Jack’s Garage: The Ultimate Pop-Up for Racing Fans

An Adrenaline-Packed Pop-Up Series is Coming to the UAE!

Jack Daniel’s and the McLaren Formula 1 Team are turning up the adrenaline with a pop-up series in the UAE, featuring professional-grade McLaren Formula 1 Team simulators and major merch giveaways… and the best bit? You’re all invited!

Jack Daniel’s and the McLaren Formula 1 Team are back with Jack’s Garage, an exciting pop-up series hitting Dubai and Abu Dhabi from October 18 to December 1.

Featuring racing-inspired challenges, professional simulators, and exclusive merch giveaways, this event promises a high-speed adventure for racing fans and thrill-seekers alike. Whether you’re testing your reaction times or racing against the clock, Jack’s Garage has something for everyone. Ready to rev up your engines? Let’s dive into the action-packed details!

Feel the speed at Jack’s Garage!

At each Jack’s Garage pop-up, guests will get to experience racing from the inside out, including:

Professional-grade Simulator Races: Take a virtual spin in a driver’s world and feel the rush of speed from the driver’s seat.

Batak Reaction Game: Test your reflexes with the Batak challenge and feel like a pro racer. Plus, top scorers won't leave empty-handed—exclusive Jack Daniel's and McLaren Formula 1 Team merchandise awaits those who ace the competition!

Where’s Jack’s Garage popping up?

Mark your calendars! Jack’s Garage is on tour from October 18 to December 1 with both Dubai and Abu Dhabi stops:

Oct 18-20: Barasti Beach – Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai

Barasti Beach – Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Oct 25-27: Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, Dubai & Holiday Inn, Abu Dhabi

Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, Dubai & Holiday Inn, Abu Dhabi Nov 1-3: 5iron, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai & Glow, Aloft Abu Dhabi

5iron, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai & Glow, Aloft Abu Dhabi Nov 8-10: BLA BLA, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai & PJ O’Reilly’s, Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi

BLA BLA, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai & PJ O’Reilly’s, Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi Nov 15-17: 777, Business Bay, Dubai & Shangri-La Abu Dhabi

777, Business Bay, Dubai & Shangri-La Abu Dhabi Nov 22-24: Garden On 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai & Bridges, Fairmont Abu Dhabi

Garden On 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai & Bridges, Fairmont Abu Dhabi Nov 29 – Dec 1: Joe’s Backyard, Dubai & W Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Grab exclusive Jack Daniel’s merchandise!

It’s not all about speed; fans will also have the chance to take home some seriously cool merchandise! Shop the drinks brand at select stores across the UAE, and you’ll enter a draw to win exclusive Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Formula 1 Team gear, including a personalized Jack Daniel’s pit crew shirt.

Participating stores include:

Barracuda in Umm Al Quwain

UNISAT Emirates

UGT Cellar

Premium Cellar

Windmill Ghantoot

High Spirits Ghantoot

Important deets:

Dates: October 18 – December 1

October 18 – December 1 Locations: Various hot spots across Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Ready to experience the thrill of a race weekend like never before? Jack’s Garage is waiting!