Dubai Ruler Pays Tribute To Education Pioneer Mariamma Varkey Of GEMS Education
The tributes have been pouring in to the country’s education pioneer, Mariamma Varkey. She is the mother of Sunny Varkey who is the chairman and founder of the well-known GEMS Education. Mariamma passed away on Wednesday March, 31 in Dubai.
She was well known for her passion towards education and of course being a “beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother,” GEMS Education announced on social media.
HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a heartfelt message about Mariamma Varkey’s passion and educational contributions in the UAE with GEMS Education
GEMS Education is one of the largest, if not the largest, education provider company based in Dubai. As of 2017, there have been 45 GEMS schools across the UAE, all notably successful.
In their official social media post, they describe her as “a pioneer in education whose impact transcends generations.”
Mariamma Varkey founded one of the oldest schools in the UAE
Our deepest condolences to the Varkey family.