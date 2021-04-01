Dubai Ruler Pays Tribute To Education Pioneer Mariamma Varkey Of GEMS Education

The tributes have been pouring in to the country’s education pioneer, Mariamma Varkey. She is the mother of Sunny Varkey who is the chairman and founder of the well-known GEMS Education. Mariamma passed away on Wednesday March, 31 in Dubai.

She was well known for her passion towards education and of course being a “beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother,” GEMS Education announced on social media.

